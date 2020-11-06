close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
AFP
November 6, 2020

Kosovo president resigns

World

AFP
November 6, 2020

PRISTINA: Kosovo President Hashim Thaci resigned on Thursday to face trial in a war crimes court in The Hague, a dramatic downfall for a politician who has dominated the former Serbian province for over a decade.

The 52-year-old said he would step down to appear before the court after it confirmed an indictment against him dating back to the 1990s conflict with Serbia, when Thaci was political chief of Kosovo’s rebel army.

