Egypt sentences 59 MB suspects

CAIRO: An Egyptian court sentenced 59 suspected members of the Muslim Brotherhood to 15 years in prison on Thursday for alleged involvement in a high-profile 2013 sit-in, a judicial source said.

Seven other defendants were handed five-year sentences following the latest mass trial in the government’s crackdown on the former ruling party, now blacklisted as a terror group. The court acquitted 29 of the accused. The charges related to a nearly six-week-long sit-in in the capital’s Rabaa al-Adaweya Square, triggered by the overthrow by then armed forces chief, now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, of his Islamist predecessor Mohamed Mursi.