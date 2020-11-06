Egypt sentences 59 MB suspects

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: An Egyptian court sentenced 59 suspected members of the Muslim Brotherhood to 15 years in prison on Thursday for alleged involvement in a high-profile 2013 sit-in, a judicial source said.
Seven other defendants were handed five-year sentences following the latest mass trial in the government’s crackdown on the former ruling party, now blacklisted as a terror group. The court acquitted 29 of the accused. The charges related to a nearly six-week-long sit-in in the capital’s Rabaa al-Adaweya Square, triggered by the overthrow by then armed forces chief, now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, of his Islamist predecessor Mohamed Mursi.