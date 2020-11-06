Spain’s ex-king faces credit card probe

Madrid: Spanish prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether former king Juan Carlos I used credit cards linked to accounts not registered in his name in a possible money-laundering offence, judicial sources said on Thursday. The probe is latest of a string of legal inquiries into the finances of the scandal-hit 82-year-old who fled into self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates in August. His departure came as investigators in Spain and Switzerland were looking his financial affairs following revelations by his former mistress, German businesswoman Corinna Larsen. Anti-corruption prosecutors opened their investigation at the end of 2019 but it only came to light on Tuesday with the publication of a story by online news site elDiario.es.