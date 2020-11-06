Rising to safety

With more and more high-rises going up across the country, and many already in place in Karachi, the Sindh High Court has asked the Sindh Building Control Authority if its plans regarding fire safety in these buildings are being followed and duly monitored. A division bench of the SHC was hearing a petition regarding fire safety and a lack of existence of emergency doors to escape fire, and the non-performance of the helpline intended to be called when seeking help in the event of a fire.

Officials have admitted that flaws exist in the building plans, and that the fire regulations laid down in the building code are not always adhered to. A taskforce was set up some months ago to try and remedy this matter. We all of course also recall the ‘Baldia’ fire in which hundreds died and other fires which may have killed fewer people, but still left behind tragedy and unnecessary suffering. Simply following the building codes requiring fire doors and fire exits could have saved lives. The problem is one that also exists outside Karachi, and needs to be regarded seriously. It is essential that large buildings housing a large body of people follow the required building orders and ensure that fire safety measures are in place. This should include not only the building of emergency exits, but also training staff on how to act if a fire should break out. This includes the use of fire extinguishers, and a plan to ensure evacuation of all those in the building at the required time in an orderly fashion, so that people are not killed in stampedes. Indeed, even at schools and colleges, fire drills need to be carried out regularly.

It is essential that we put a fire plan into action and ensure it is implemented in all buildings. We hope the officials in Karachi will remain true to their words regarding this and that action will be seen to build buildings in accordance with fire hazard laws and to ensure that people have a means to escape should a fire break out in any building, notably a high-rise.