Women’s safety

This refers to the article ‘Is Pakistan safe for women?’ (Nov 4) by Saman Masud Khan. It is true that in Pakistan, women are an easy target of men with a criminal mind. The most shameful incident that I read about was of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was raped and then brutally murdered in Charsadda. The incident highlighted the fact that in our country, children are unsafe as well. So far, the authorities haven’t taken any action against such crimes and to provide justice to victims. Whenever such incident happens, it is discussed in the media. However, after a couple of days, everyone forgets about it and no one asks the authorities regarding the work they did to punish the culprits. Even though the people and the authorities can forget such incidents, the victim who has gone through such brutality can never forget about it. The government needs to take action to protect women and children in Pakistan. Strict laws should be drafted to ensure that no one dares to target women and children.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran