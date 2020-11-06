For children

This refers to the article ‘The people’s choice’ (Oct 30) by Kamila Hyat and the news report ‘An elite club that pays Rs3 rent per acre’. In the article, the writer says, “the National Nutrition Survey for 2018 indicates that nearly half the children under five in our country are unable to grow normally and remain below their expected height and weight. On the other hand, the news report talks about an elite club in Islamabad which offers many social and commercial activities to the selected few. Before Partition, the British would have exclusive clubs for themselves. Now, the country’s elite is doing the same – 73 years after Independence. One solution to help the disadvantaged children of this country is to put up the land of the club for auction. Five percent of the money could be used to build a big and better club on the outskirts of Islamabad so that members could continue to interact with diplomats and bureaucrats.

The money received from sale can be used for the welfare of the underprivileged children. It is hoped that the PTI-led government will act quickly and introduce free lunch programmes to help the children of the poor live healthy lives.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad