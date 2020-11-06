The nation firmly supports the idea of women’s empowerment and truly believes that women are the backbone of society. There is no doubt that women’s participation in the economy will result in economic growth. However, we rarely see the authorities taking concrete measures for women’s financial inclusion. And by this, we don’t mean that the authorities haven’t started programmes to give loans to women-led businesses. But, we are talking about the initiatives that the authorities have taken to bring more women into this circle.

Initiatives like the Karandaaz Financial Inclusion for Women Challenge are a great way to support women-led businesses and promote their products and services that are targeted at women consumers. The authorities need to carry out more such initiatives to improve women’s participation in the economy.

Adnan Ali Mughal

Islamabad