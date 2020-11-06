ICAP elects office-bearers

LAHORE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) Council unanimously elected Iftikhar Taj as the president of the institute, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola and Muhammad Ali Latif as vice residents, a statement said on Thursday.

Taj is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and has been serving as an elected council member since 2017 and has also served as vice president for the 2018/19 term, it added.

He has been playing a vital role in several ICAP committees, including investigation committee, marketing committee, IT committee, committee on fiscal laws, education and training committee building committee, PAIB committee and practicing members committee, including boards, ie, Digital Assurance and Accounting Board.

Currently, he is working as director governance and strategy at Crowe Hussain Chaudhry & Co.

He is also technical adviser on PAIB Committee of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) New York, USA, it said.