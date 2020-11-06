Gold rates up Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs1,000/tola to Rs114,600/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Thursday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs857 to Rs98,251, it added.

In the international market, gold rates increased $27 to $1,918/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs2,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

In the meantime, silver rates also increased Rs20 to Rs1,220/tola. Price of 10 grams silver rose Rs17.15 to Rs1,045.95.