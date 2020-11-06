Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee managed to post further gains against the dollar in both the currency markets on Thursday.

The rupee closed at 159.46/dollar in the interbank market, compared with the previous closing of 159.81. It appreciated 35 paisas during the session.

In the open market, the rupee rose 25 paisas to end at 159.70 against the dollar.

Dealers said the local currency continued to witness an upward trend in the absence of major import payments, especially oil. Strong inflows also keep the rupee rising for the last two sessions.

Moreover, the local unit was boosted by an increase in the foreign exchange reserves, as well as news related to rollover of Pakistanâ€™s $4 billion deposit loan obtained from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for another one year to avoid decline in foreign exchange reserves.

The reports of planning more aid from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to Pakistan built sentiment in the market.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to provide Pakistan around $10 billion in fresh assistance for various development projects and policy-based programmes over the next five years under its new Country Partnership Strategy (CPS-2021/25).