Fri Nov 06, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 6, 2020

Forex reserves rise to $19.35bln

Business

Our Correspondent Â 
November 6, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s foreign exchange reserves rose to $19.353 billion during the week ended October 29 from $19.296 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $61 million to $12.182 billion.

However, the forex reserves of commercial banks slightly fell to $7.171 billion from $7.175 billion.

