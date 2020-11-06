Forex reserves rise to $19.35bln

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s foreign exchange reserves rose to $19.353 billion during the week ended October 29 from $19.296 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $61 million to $12.182 billion.

However, the forex reserves of commercial banks slightly fell to $7.171 billion from $7.175 billion.