Iranian diplomat visits LCCI

LAHORE: Pakistan and Iran have exemplary trade and economic relations, while other countries have to spend billions of dollars to establish such kind of ties, a statement quoted an Iranian diplomat as saying, on Thursday.

During his visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Iranian Consul General Mohammad Reza Nazeri said that if someone wants to travel to Tehran, he can reach there in less than three hours, as a direct weekly flight from Lahore to Tehran is starting next week.

Before COVID-19 outbreak, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan and LCCI have agreed to hold webinars between the chambers to explore trade opportunities between the two countries, he said, adding that due to Coronavirus, the plans were delayed and it is hoped that now as the situation seems better these webinars will be held along with the Persian language courses at LCCI.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the chamber takes pride, while quoting the excellent working relations between Lahore Chamber and Iranian Consulate.

There are hundreds of LCCI members who have benefited from maximum facilitation from your side, especially through honouring LCCI’s recommendation for granting visa, he added.