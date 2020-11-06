Govt set to expedite foreign-funded energy projects

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday moved to accelerate work at the foreign-funded energy projects as it tries to boost an economy hit by novel coronavirus pandemic.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, minister for economic affairs, chaired the first meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) in Islamabad.

Omar Ayub Khan, minister for energy, also attended the meeting along with secretary and heads of line departments of power division. The NCC-FFP reviewed progress of the development projects of power sector funded by ADB (Asian Development Bank), WB World Bank), IsDB (Islamic Development Bank), Japan, France, Germany and the USA” a statement said.

At present, 14 foreign-funded projects including power generation, transmission and distribution amounting to $3.418 billion are under implementation. “The purpose of high-level meeting was to track physical and financial progress and identify issues and bottlenecks hampering smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects in power sector,” the statement quoted Bakhtyar as saying. Bakhtyar said the government is focusing on energy sector reforms and energy efficiency through development of renewable and clean energy at affordable prices, reliable transmission system and improved distribution network.

Energy crisis have devastated Pakistan’s economy through the country’s energy sector offered investment opportunities of over $100 billion a government estimate said. This included about $45 billion in power generation, $20 billion in transmission and $15-20 billion in distribution

Energy minister Khan directed the line departments of power division to fast track implementation of the projects and prompt redressal of issues for expeditious execution of projects in energy sector. “He especially emphasized on the major problematic projects including Jamshoro Power Generation Project, Advance Metering Infrastructure and CASA 1000 & Other Transmission Lines and set the timelines to resolve the bottlenecks.”

Both ministers agreed to hold follow-up meeting of National Coordination Committee on Energy sector in next month.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted the high-level “National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects” in order to fast track the disbursement & implementation of external economic assistance.

Ministry of economic affairs was assigned to convene the meetings of this committee and submit a progress report to Prime Minister on monthly basis. Minister Bakhtyar would be chairperson of the committee. Deputy chairman, Planning Commission, secretary EAD, representatives of PM’s Office, finance division and provincial P&D departments and boards of revenues also attended the meeting.