Sales tax collection on services up 13pc in Q1

KARACHI: The collection of sales tax on services by the provinces increased 13 percent in the July–September period of the current fiscal year, mostly because of the phased reopening of economy after a strict COVID-19-led lockdown.

Data released by Ministry of Finance showed the collection increased to Rs58.49 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs51.77 billion in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Tax experts said all the economic activities remained virtually at a standstill during March-June 2020due to the preventive lockdown; however, the demand for services by various sectors increased after the restrictions were lifted.

The provinces were empowered to collect sales tax on services under the Constitutional 18th Amendment passed on April 08, 2010. Sindh was the first province to make legislation for imposing sales tax on services within its jurisdiction in 2010.

The statistics revealed that Sindh province had collected the highest amount during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The province collected Rs27.21 billion during July – September 2020/2021 as compared with Rs22.9 billion in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, showing an increase of 19 percent.

Officials at the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) said heavy rains in the month of August 2020 severely compounded the woes of service sector businesses, already severely hit by COVID-19. “Had that not been the case, the quarterly growth achieved by the SRB would have been better,” an SRB official said.

Punjab province collected Rs25.21 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year as compared with Rs23.66 billion in the same quarter of the last fiscal year, a 6.55 percent increase.

The province has initiated a number of facilitations to attract service providers in various sectors. Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has been assigned an annual collection target of Rs121 billion for fiscal year 2020/2021.

The collection of sales tax on services by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered a 20 percent increase to Rs3.86 billion during the first quarter of the 2020/2021, as compared with Rs3.22 billion in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Balochistan’s sales tax collection grew 11.46 percent to Rs2.18 billion during July–September 2020/2021 as compared with Rs1.96 billion in the same period last fiscal year. Balochistan was the last province to start sales tax collection on services. The Balochistan Revenue Authority was established on July 03, 2015 to start collection.