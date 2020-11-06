Stocks surge on global equity rebound

Stocks on Thursday saw an upward thrust in line with world markets amid Democrats-favouring US vote, with sentiments running high on hopes of resolution of circular debt, dealers.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 1.96 percent or 789.34 points to close at 41,071.30 points. The ready market volumes decreased to 356.655 million shares, from 427.848 million shares in the previous session.

KSE-30 shares index followed soared 2.24 percent or 377.27 points to end at 17,243.25 points level.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said, “While uncertainty prevails over the outcome of US presidential elections, the local bourse followed international uptrend and opened on a positive note”.

Oil and financial stocks were in the driving seat, where former closed 3.62 percent higher and in the latter MCB, HBL, and UBL collectively contributed 117 points to the index, the brokerage added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “The change of fortunes expected from the outcome of the US elections for Pakistan and hope that the new President to support Pakistan, gave sentiments a leg up”.

He said strong fundamentals like improved tax collection, exports, remittances, and a strong rupee kept the index ticking upwards despite the economic fears arising from a second wave of pandemic.

The most of the oil and gas sector heavyweights became hot cakes after the government’s move to form a committee to resolve long outstanding circular debt issue, Ahmad added.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks ended bullish led by scrips across the board as investors weighed a bull-run in global equities and surging global crude oil prices”.

Lower CPI Inflation in October 2020, speculations on likely ease in circular debt crisis, and upbeat cement sales last month sent the stocks spiking, Mehanti added.

Trading activity was recorded in 400 active scrips, of which 292 gained, 86 lost, and 22 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “It was a robust session, which saw more than 240 active scrips cumulatively adding near 2 percent to the index”.

“Investors remained bullish as the US election results have started leaning in favour of

Democrats,” he said, adding that recently announced industrial package also kept the sentiments high.

Fahad Rauf, deputy head of research of Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “Pakistan equities rebounded in line with global markets.

Formation of a committee for settlement of circular debt by the ECC turned out to be a major driver”.

Resultantly, cherry-picking in heavyweights (banks and E&Ps) contributed 403 points to the index, Rauf added.

Stocks that secured the highest gains in the session were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs138.69 to close at Rs6,350/share, and Rafhan Maize, up Rs71.50 to finish at Rs8,599/share.

Sapphire Textile, down Rs36.50 to close at Rs850.01/share, and Ismail Industries, losing Rs34.65 to close at Rs427.35/share, lost the most during the day.

Pakistan Refinery, up Rs1.33 to end at Rs23.20/share, led the volumes chart with 33,193 million shares, whereas TPL Corporation Limited, up Rs0.2 to end at Rs7.42/share, trailed behind all in terms of turnover with just 10,812 million traded shares.