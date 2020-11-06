Other factors

This refers to the article ‘Ask no questions’ (Nov 2) by Ghazi Salahuddin. The writer used the phrase post-truth era to describe the current times where the public opinion is shaped by social media. But while this digital age might, to a great extent, be responsible for alienating the public from the concept of objective and unbiased search for truth, it is certainly not the only culprit. To me, there seems to be another factor that has played its part in lessening the influence of the mainstream media on public opinion. It lies in the manner of reporting, the handling and presentation of facts and the lack of professionalism displayed by some irresponsible people or media outlets in tackling sensitive issues. All these factors have contributed in developing a certain level of mistrust among the people.

Social media supports our belief that putting in some effort in searching for objective truth is a waste of time. This leads us to see opinions that are motivated by personal bias or mob mentality as the ultimate truth.

Maryam Jameel

Bonn , Germany