The return of the virus

The government had already warned the people that the second wave of Covid-19 would arrive in winter. The government had also introduced a set of precautionary measures to ensure that the people remain safe and fight against the virus. However, there has been no such implementation of such precautionary measures. The people are not taking this virus seriously.

A large number of Covid-19 cases are being reported on a daily basis. Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown. We should follow SOPs – wear a mask and maintain a six-foot distance – in order to fight against the virus.

Muhammad Fahad Aziz

Islamabad