CPEC to be ‘high quality demonstration project’ of BRI

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Chinese envoy Nong Rong expressed determination that China will firmly support the timely completion of CPEC, making it a “high-quality demonstration project” of the Belt and Road Initiative during his meeting with foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday.

According to a Foreign Office statement, China’s newly-appointed ambassador called on Qureshi. Lauding his experience and strong credentials, the foreign minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to Pakistan and hoped that Pakistan-China ties will further deepen and strengthen during his term. During the meeting, Pakistan-China bilateral relations, cooperation in fighting Covid-19, CPEC, and matters of regional and international interest were discussed. Ambassador Nong thanked the foreign minister for the good wishes conveyed by him and maintained that Pakistan was his second home. He emphasised that Pakistan-China relationship was anchor for peace, security and development in the region.

Nong expressed determination that China would firmly support timely completion of CPEC making it a high-quality demonstration project of BRI. He stressed that Pakistan and China should further deepen cooperation at the multilateral institutions to protect and promote their common interests.

Qureshi underlined that Pakistan and China were “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” and both countries supported each other on the issues of their core interest.

The foreign minister thanked China for its steadfast support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, including at the United Nations. Qureshi maintained that CPEC was a transformational project and hoped that the ambassador, with his experience in trade and infrastructure development, would fast track CPEC projects and promote industrialisation in Pakistan.

Qureshi also stressed the need to speed up completion of CPEC projects at Gwadar, enabling the Gwadar Port to achieve its potential. The foreign minister emphasised that Pakistan and China should deepen and expand cooperation in the agriculture sector, providing opportunities for Pakistan to export its agricultural products to Chinese market.

The foreign minister hoped that the 10th JCC will be fruitful and mutually beneficial and would lead to inclusion of mega projects in CPEC. He also emphasised the importance Pakistan attached to the ML-1 project.

It was particularly underscored by the foreign minister that the leadership and people of Pakistan were looking forward to welcoming President Xi Jinping and that the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations must be celebrated in a befitting manner.