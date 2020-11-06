Watchdog investigates inequality’s impact on BAME healthcare workers

LONDON: Britain’s human rights watchdog has begun an inquiry into inequalities against people from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities who work in health and social care.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it will consider the “structural issues which have left people from a range of ethnic minorities at greater risk” across England, Scotland and Wales. It comes after a study commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan last month found that black people are at almost twice the risk of dying from Covid-19 as white people.

And research published by the Resolution Foundation think tank on October 28 showed that around 22 per cent of BAME workers who had been supported by government subsidies were unemployed in September, compared with a figure for the general population of 9 per cent.

EHRC chief executive Rebecca Hilsenrath said the inquiry would help to answer questions about racial inequality “and make recommendations that can be applied to a number of other working environments where ethnic minorities are over-represented at the lowest-paid levels”. “This includes those on the front line who have been supporting all of us through the immense challenges we have faced this year,” she added.