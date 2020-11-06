Govt will fulfil all its promises, PM assures allies

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Coalition government ally Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was a notable absence from a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, where other allied parties reportedly expressed their reservations to the Premier about the PTI’s failure to deliver on its promises.

According to sources, politicians from the MQM-P, GDA and other allied parties were given assurances from the Prime Minister that the government would fulfil all its promises. From MQM-P, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Aminul Haq and Kishwar Zehra attended the luncheon while a delegation led by Dr Mirza represented the GDA. Members from the Balochistan Awami Party and the Awami Muslim League also attended.

Of the Chaudhrys-led party’s absence from the luncheon, PML-Q leader and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema reportedly said: “When PML-Q is not important for Imran Khan, what is the point for the party to attend the luncheon?”

“Whenever the government needed [us] we voted for them more than the government’s [own] people,” he was quoted as saying. “Cheema also claimed that the ministers who had come to give them the invitation had also acknowledged that the PML-Q was not being treated fairly.” And in a tweet hours after the luncheon, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appeared to confirm Cheema’s remarks, saying: “Our alliance with the PTI is to the extent of votes. Our agreement does not entail having Imran Khan’s food.”

According to sources privy to the luncheon, the Prime Minister called the gathering to discuss the current political situation with his allies at the Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting was attended by chief ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as well as top government officials and lawmakers from the coalition parties.

GDA leader and federal minister Dr Mirza, and MQM-P’s Siddiqui addressed the luncheon and expressed their reservations over not releasing development funds to leaders. The MQM-P demanded the delivery of the government’s promises with Karachi.

The PML-Q’s decision to skip the PM’s luncheon proceeded some disagreements the party had with the federal government. The PML-Q tersely rejected the government’s decision to fix the minimum support price of wheat at Rs1,600 per maund, with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi terming it a “joke with the farmers”.