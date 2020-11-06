Centre, provinces agree to keep schools open amid rise in virus cases

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Provincial education ministers at a meeting chaired by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood have decided against closing educational institutions, the Ministry of Federal Education announced, as the number of coronavirus deaths in the country breached the two-dozen mark—the highest in three months.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the ministry said the decision was arrived at after reviewing the overall coronavirus situation at an inter-provincial education ministers’ meeting. “The ministers and officials of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, higher education officials and heads of boards unanimously decided not to close educational institutions yet,” it added.

The step comes as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 26 Covid-related deaths in a 24-hour period—the largest increase since July 31 — raising the nationwide tally of fatalities to 6,893.

It also reported that 1,302 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the same period, taking active cases above 15,000 — 15,317 to be exact. More than 32,000 tests were conducted.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan has attributed the rise in the number of infections to violation of SOPs. In remarks carried on state media on Thursday, Dr Faisal Sultan appeared on a television show late Wednesday and said: “The perception that Pakistani people have of being invincible when it comes to the coronavirus, is wrong.” He added: “There is no doubt that a second wave of coronavirus infections has hit the country.”

Dr Sultan said while ups and downs in statistics were there, “a clear trend has been seen over the last couple of weeks”. “This time there is a difference of weather and there is a perception of invincibility among the people is obviously wrong and needs to be countered,” he added.

Meanwhile, South Korea on Thursday provided assistance of $500,000 to the World Health Organisation to strengthen the coronavirus response efforts in Pakistan. The country’s envoy, Kwak Sung-kyu, handed over the donation to WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala.

The Korean donation includes real-time PCR kits, IgG/IgM standard Covid-19 kits and face masks to buttress the country’s virus response. Dr Mahipala said: “WHO Pakistan highly appreciates and admires this unprecedented support from the Republic of Korea to overcome the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan.”

WHO itself committed $886 million for five years to support Pakistan’s health sector. In this regard, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and the world health body signed a five-year Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS 2020-25).