Fri Nov 06, 2020
Suicide turns out to be murder

Peshawar

 
November 6, 2020

The suicide of a young man in Gulbahar locality turned out to be a murder allegedly by his own brother.

An official said that police were informed on Thursday that one Younis had committed suicide.

The officials said that during the investigation, the police suspected the statements and during interrogations, the father told the cops that another of his son Zubair had killed Younis after arguments.

