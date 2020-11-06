Suicide turns out to be murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The suicide of a young man in Gulbahar locality turned out to be a murder allegedly by his own brother.
An official said that police were informed on Thursday that one Younis had committed suicide.
The officials said that during the investigation, the police suspected the statements and during interrogations, the father told the cops that another of his son Zubair had killed Younis after arguments.