Facilitation centre set up at UET

The Department of Mechanical Engineering has set up a Students Facilitation Centre to facilitate the students under one-window operation.

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Ali inaugurated the Center in the presence of Mechanical Engineering Department chairman Prof Dr Naeem Khatak and

senior deans of different faculties and university officials.

Dr Qaisar Ali said similar SFCs would be established in all major departments through the university resources.

He assured to extend financial support to the teaching departments. For this purpose, three PC-1s have been submitted to the Afghan Commissionerate for strengthening of infrastructures of major engineering departments, he added.

Prof Dr Naeem Khattak said the SFC is aimed to resolve issues faced by the students related to admissions, academics, examinations, and accounts by one-window operation.

He said that since University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar has already adopted the Outcome-Based System, the Student Satisfaction Index is the main yardstick through which the university is to be ranked worldwide.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, former VC, Prof Dr Akhtar Naeem Khan, dean Faculty of Civil Engineering, Prof Dr MA Irfan, dean Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Prof Dr Amjad Ullah, dean Faculty of

Electrical, Prof Dr Siraj-ul-Islam, dean Faculty of Allied Sciences, Dr Khizar Azam Khan, registrar, senior faculty members and administrative officers were also present on the occasion.