Mobile teams in Nowshera to provide flour at cut rate

The Nowshera district administration on Thursday launched mobile teams to ensure the provision of wheat flour to the people at the subsidised rate. The ceremony was arranged at the Bus Terminal at the Nowshera Cantt to launch the initiative to provide relief to the people. Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Khan and District Food Controller Sher Fayyaz Khan were present on the occasion. The district food controller said 150 points had been established in 47 union councils of the district. The consumers are getting 20 kgs bag of wheat flour for Rs 860 at these points, he added. The official said supply of wheat flour has been ensured at the points throughout the week to arrest the artificial price hike. He said the wheat flour supply has been ensured at bus stands, bazaars, trade centres in three tehsils of the district.