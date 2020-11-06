Provincial E-Commerce Council constituted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted Provincial E-Commerce Council under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz to promote e-Commerce in the province. The council has members from the public and private sector and Chief Executive Officer of KP-Board of Investment and Trade, Hassan Daud Butt has been nominated the secretary to the council. The council will provide strategic directions on policies and will monitor e-commerce initiatives being taken in the province. It will drive and foster coordination in the implementation of programmes and initiatives and create awareness on the importance of e-Commerce towards Digital Economy’s growth. The council will report progress and provide recommendations, relating to e-commerce development to the provincial cabinet.