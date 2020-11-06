Provincial E-Commerce Council constituted

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted Provincial E-Commerce Council under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz to promote e-Commerce in the province. The council has members from the public and private sector and Chief Executive Officer of KP-Board of Investment and Trade, Hassan Daud Butt has been nominated the secretary to the council. The council will provide strategic directions on policies and will monitor e-commerce initiatives being taken in the province. It will drive and foster coordination in the implementation of programmes and initiatives and create awareness on the importance of e-Commerce towards Digital Economy’s growth. The council will report progress and provide recommendations, relating to e-commerce development to the provincial cabinet.