Indus Highway blocked against youth kidnapping

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The relatives and residents of Ghonser village in Prova tehsil on Thursday blocked the Indus Highway at Hazara point against the kidnapping of a youth the previous day.

Blocking the road and suspending the vehicular traffic, the protestors said that this was the second such incident with the family but the police had become silent spectators. They threatened that the road would remain blocked till the safe recovery of Mohsin Abbas. Meanwhile, the father of the kidnapped person said that they had neither enmity nor business deals with anyone.

He said that earlier one of his family members had also been kidnapped for ransom and now his son was picked up for unknown reasons.

The grieving father appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to take steps for the safe recovery of his son as soon as possible. He said that his entire family was going through severe mental agony due to this tragic incident.