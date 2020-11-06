Zebra crossings repainted

PESHAWAR: The traffic police have repainted a number of Zebra crossings on busy roads to make it easy for the pedestrians to cross the road during peak hours.

The chief traffic officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said that more zebra crossings have been painted on different roads in the city in a bid to make it easy for the public to cross roads. He said the commuters have been strictly directed to take care of the rights of pedestrians while cops have been issued orders to issue tickets to motorists who violate the laws regarding zebra crossing and pedestrian rights. Marwat said that footpaths on different main roads have been cleared in the anti-encroachment drive. He said that smooth flow of traffic is being ensured on all the main roads as well as other routes to avoid traffic jams. After the BRT construction and some other projects, crossing most of the roads in the city has become impossible for the majority of the pedestrians.