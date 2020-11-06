Autism Unit inaugurated at UoP

An Autism Unit has been inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Abid at the Department of Psychology of the University of Peshawar to provide autistic children with professional therapeutically services.

Marking the Mental Health Day, a free psychological services camp having beautifully decorated stalls to explain the mental disorders including Autism, Trauma, Speech & Language, Anxiety was organized by the Department of Psychology, University of Peshawar. The chief guest Prof Dr Muhammad Abid visited all the stalls and was briefed by professional therapists and psychologists on multiple psychological disorders. Prof Dr Irum Irshad, Chairperson, Department of Psychology hoped the unit would play a significant role by providing a combination of therapies which would help in the enhancement of social, learning and behavioural skills required for rehabilitation of autistic children. Talking to the media, Dr Irum Irshad added that, Department of Psychology had been providing psychotherapeutic services to students, faculty and the general population for a decade but to counter the exponential growth of autistic children day by day, we were in need to have Autism Unit for the region to bring a smile on the impoverished parents. Prof Dr Muhammad Abid applauded the hard work of Prof Dr Irum Irshad for organizing such a splendid event, faculty members for their sincere inputs and students who proved their keenness in the field of psychology by setting up and decorating different stalls attractively. Moreover, Dr Irum Irshad urged parents having autistic kids may approach the Autism Unit, Department of Psychology, University of Peshawar to get outstanding professional services to ensure positive mental growth and safety of their children.