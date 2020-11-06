Shopkeepers protest excessive raids, fines, sealing of shops

PESHAWAR: Shopkeepers in Badaber, Zangali and Mattani suburban areas staged demonstrations here on Thursday to protest excessive raids, fines, sealing of shops and even arrests by the officials of the district administration.

The protesters chanted slogans and demanded the government to provide them justice and protection against Assistant Commissioner Mattani, Rizwana Dar, whom they accused of harassment. “These daily raids and imposition of heavy fines besides harassment and even arrests have made life difficult for us. We have started seriously thinking to close our businesses,” said Azmat Iqbal, who runs a small shop in the Mattani Bazaar. He alleged that the raiding officials use different pretexts to harass the shopkeepers and vendors. Sometimes even raids are conducted just for fun, he felt. “The assistant commissioner sometimes brings along friends and relatives to impress them with her powers. It gives her pleasure to see the poor vendors running in the bazaar towards some safer locations when they see her,” Naeem Khan, a vendor who sells vegetables on a cart, said.

Another shopkeeper complained that excessive raids, fines, sealing of shops and arrests in the suburban parts of the provincial metropolis had left shopkeepers and vendors with no choice but to take to the streets and seek justice and protection against the excesses of assistant commissioner Mattani. A trader said the most common pretext that is used for imposing fines and harassing the small business people is that of “violation of corona protocols”.

He said over a dozen of shopkeepers were Wednesday fined on the charges of violating the so-called protocols. The poor shopkeepers were taken into custody on the directives of Assistant Commissioner (Under-training) Sheroz Khan and a reader, Danyial.

They were shifted to the assistant commissioner’s office early the next day where they were set free only after payment of heavy fines. A butcher among them said that it was for the second time in 10 days that he had been fined by the same officials for the “crime” he was not aware of. A shopkeeper said interestingly, no safety protocols were being adopted at the Mattani assistant commissioner’s office. No banner or placards inscribed with “No Mask, No Entry” was displayed at the entrance to the office.

No one was there to tell people to use hand sanitizer or wear masks. Above all the staff at the office was not using face masks. “Look no safety protocols against the virus are implemented here and we all have been brought here for ‘violating’ these so-called protocols,” said one of the ‘accused’, who had been waiting for the arrival of the assistant commissioner. The business community leaders have been voicing concern over the actions but all the complaints and concerns fell on deaf ears.

District general secretary of ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s Youth Wing and former chairman of the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, Mohammad Atif Haleem, expressed concern over the situation. He feared that this would compel the remaining business people to launch another migration from the province. “First a huge number of business people migrated from the province due to terrorism and now they would launch another round of migration due to the “terrorism” of these officials,” he said. Atif Haleem urged Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz to take notice of the situation and sit with the business community to resolve the issue in an amicable manner. The administration should facilitate the business people instead of harassing them, he stressed. The district administration officers expressed their helplessness as they believed they were doing all this in accordance with the strict directives of the government. A deputy commissioner of one of the 35 districts of the province told The News that the government had divided all the districts of the province into four categories - A, B, C and D. Strict directives have been issued to the administration to conduct more raids, seals shops and collect maximum fines.

“The most difficult thing for us is to conduct raids in the markets. We are aware of the condition of our people. But we can’t do anything as the top management wants us to do so,” he said, wishing not to be named. “The officials who conduct more raids, seals more shops and collect higher fines is given commendation certificates and this cheap appreciation has made these young officials crazy”, said another senior officer.