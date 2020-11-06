Journalists continue protest against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community on Thursday continued the protest against the arrest of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and renewed the demand for his early release. Carrying banners and placards, they gathered outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to register resentment at the incarceration. The protesting workers raised slogans against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the tactics being employed against the Jang Media Group to bring it under pressure. A senior journalist and Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest. Syed Bukhar Shah, Arshad Aziz Malik, Ehtesham Toru, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Gulzar Khan, Amjad Safi, Farmanullah Jan, Gohar Ali and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for targeting the Jang Media Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been behind bars for the last 239 days on false charges. The speakers slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for targeting the opposition political parties and free media and thus helping the rulers. They said the anti-graft watchdog had failed to take action against those involved in massive graft scandals such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project. The protesters requested the highest court of the land to provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been interned since March 12 and even denied bail.