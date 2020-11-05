Affordable power to industries to create jobs: Shibli

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the prime minister’s announcement for provision of affordable power to industries is another important step towards creating employment opportunities for the people and economic stability.In a tweet, the minister said the initiative to supply electricity to small and medium enterprises at subsidized rates would help run factories and also benefit poor workers. Delivering relief to people is a top priority of the government, he said.