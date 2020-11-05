close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2020

Hafeez, Sindh CM discuss wheat support price

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh held a virtual meeting with the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to discuss an optimum support price for the wheat crop during FY-2020-21. The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, Secretary Finance and Secretary NFS&R also participated in the meeting. The adviser finance exchanged views with the chief minister Sindh for a reasonable wheat support price across Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Top Story