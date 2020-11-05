close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2020

Motorway gang rape accused confesses to crime

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2020

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday recorded statement of one Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, a Motorway gang rape accused. It was learnt that the accused has confessed to his crime while recording his statement before judicial magistrate Nuzhat Jabeen. Before that an anti-terrorism court had allowed police to record statement of Shafqat before a magisterial court. Earlier, the victim woman identified Shafqat as culprit in an identification parade. Moreover, after the arrest swabs of Shafqat were collected for Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matching and were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency which confirmed that the DNA of the accused had matched with the DNA which was collected from the crime scene and the victim. The main suspect Abid Malhi is in police custody on physical remand.

Latest News

More From Pakistan