Rescue-1122 performance

PAKPATTAN: Rescue-1122 staffers attended 20,086 emergency calls last month.

According to Rescue-1122 District Officer Dr Ahtisham Mazhar, the Rescue-1122 staffers attended 20,086 emergency calls, provided medical assistance to 990 people and 287 people were provided first aid facilities and 827 were shifted to hospitals. He said 34 people died last month.