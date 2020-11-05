Two die in road accident

OKARA: Two people died in a road accident on Wednesday. Arsalan, 32, and Shahzad, 30, of Chak 165, tehsil Hasilpur and their friends Ali and Waqar were travelling on Pakpattan Road in a car and near Ada Sukhpur a tractor-trolley hit the car, leaving Arsalan and Shahzad dead on the spot and Ali and Waqar wounded.

ROBBER KILLED IN POLICE ‘ENCOUNTER’: A dacoit was shot dead in an alleged police encounter on Wednesday. Hujra Shah Moqeem police was informed that some bandits were looting locals near village Kharal Kalan. The police came and chased the robbers who fled towards Rajowal on a snatched motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire at the police party. The police retaliated and a bandit, who was wanted in more than 40 heinous crime cases, was found dead. The killed criminal identified as Baroo alias Bawri Kamyana had shot dead a bank employee the other day. Reportedly, the locals also joined the police with their weapons.