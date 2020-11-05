Ummah’s unity key to thwarting move to divide Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Religious scholars here Wednesday strongly advocated unity in Ummah’s ranks at this critical juncture to combat the menaces of takfiryat (calling infidels), blasphemy of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and bids to divide the Muslims.

It was emphasised that the role of the state and scholars was crucial in fighting intolerance and hypocrisy in the society amid calls for allowing research on the Holocaust in Pakistani universities. They were expressing views here at Rehmat-ul-Alameen Wahdat Conference, co-organised by Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Pakistan and Milli Yakjehti Council at a local hotel in connection with Milad-un-Nabi. Scholars from all the mainstream schools of thought attended the moot, including political parties’ leaders.

Addressing the conference, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri paid homage to the efforts of MWM supremo Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, regarding unity and brotherhood. The minister said that the role of the Milli Yakjehti Council and the Ulema in eradicating the atmosphere of violent attitudes and religious hatred has always been alive. “We need to be prepared for the fire, being set in the world in the name of Shia, Sunnis and Sufis and Salafis. Disagreements have existed for centuries and we have to unite on commonalities instead of tearing them apart. It is the responsibility of the state as well as the Ulema to stop the path of religious hypocrisy,” he argued.

In response to the infidels, the effective rhetoric of brotherhood should be promoted, he said and added only three Islamic countries in the world, Turkey, Iran and Pakistan, have raised their voices on the blasphemous incident in France. He said that this conference for unity and brotherhood is an excellent message.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, while endorsing the position of the speakers regarding France and praising the role of the council, assured full cooperation for the unity of the Ummah. He said that our region is at a critical juncture in history. “The West is pushing hard to prevent the balance of power from shifting towards Asia. The United States has failed in other parts including Afghanistan. It has tried to destabilise Pakistan, he said. “We will work together to thwart the conspiracy to weaken the Holy Land by entangling it in sectarian issues. We have to play a role in stopping the path of takfir and blasphemy.

Allama Abu Al-Khair Zubair, head of the council, said that love for Mustafa (PBUH) is the first condition for the elimination of bigotry. He said, “Ishq-e-Mustafa (PBUH) is the only force that can hold us together. “This time is also conducive to the fact that European courts have ruled in favour of Muslims and said that blasphemy cannot be called freedom of expression”. Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch said that sincere efforts are needed to eradicate the causes of Takfiriyat and intolerance. Religious provocations create problems. Insults to the Muslim Ummah and the protests of the Muslim Ummah on Palestine and Kashmir should also be common.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Chairman, Sunni Ittehad Council, said that the Ummah can be called beyond sectarian divisions. The majority opinion has to be taken into consideration to determine the definition of the Ummah. The silence of the OIC on global issues facing Muslims is a moment of reflection.

Arif Wahidi, the leader of the Shia Ulema Council, said that such gatherings are essential for the survival of the Ummah and the defeat of the enemies. The representatives of anti-Islam forces are trying to make Muslims fight among themselves while enemy recognition is necessary to confront enemies.

MWM Central Deputy Secretary General Syed Nasir Shirazi said that just as all sections on the basis of Kalima Tayyaba and Ishq Rasool (PBUH) achieved a free state through joint struggle, so today Muslims of Pakistan must be united with the power of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“In order to stop bids for disunity and unrest completely, it is necessary to stop the financial and economic support of the takfiri forces and hold the extremist elements accountable. Legislation alone cannot eradicate terrorism,” he noted.