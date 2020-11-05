JWG meeting reviews socio-economic uplift projects under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on socio-economic development under the CPEC Framework was held on Wednesday via video link, to discuss and review the projects under the $1 billion Chinese grant.

The meeting was co-chaired by Boqing, Vice Chairman, China International Development & Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), from the Chinese side and Mathar Niaz Rana, Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives from the Pakistani side. Both the sides expressed satisfaction over the progress of the projects being undertaken under this JWG in key areas of agriculture, education, health, poverty alleviation and vocational training. The Pakistan side appreciated the assistance provided by the Government of China for socioeconomic uplift of the country and also acknowledged their support during Covid-19 pandemic, especially the medical equipment and supplies. It was highlighted that the socio-economic cooperation between the two countries was as per the vision of the two leaderships.

The meeting reviewed the progress of fast-track and priority projects. The projects, including agriculture technology laboratories, provision of equipment and tools and demonstration stations in the agriculture sector, smart classroom project and overseas student scholarship programme in the education sector, Pakistan Vocational Schools Equipment and solarization project in Balochistan in addition to drinking water supply project for AJK&KP were reviewed with satisfaction. Moreover, the Pak-China Friendship Hospital, Vocational Technical School and desalination plant in Gwadar were also discussed. It was reiterated to implement these ongoing projects as per the agreed timelines.

The Pakistani side emphasized to expedite technical education projects, including cooperative project with Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in KP and Punjab Tianjin University of Technology. It was also suggested to establish the Burn Centre projects in all the provinces and regions on priority. Furthermore, the Pakistani side also discussed the poverty alleviation research project with Chinese side and desired to learn from Chinese experience in this area.

The Chinese side appreciated the level of preparation and commitment of the Government of Pakistan towards early implementation of the projects and acknowledged the level of coordination provided by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The secretary planning also suggested holding monthly review meetings to speed up the implementation of the projects under the Framework. The implementation in the Covid scenario also came under discussion.

The meeting was concluded with the decision to prepare documents for signing as deliverables of the forthcoming 10th JCC. It was also decided to prepare projects for the 3rd phase and a request was made to the Chinese side to send their experts for the implementation of priority projects. The meeting was attended by senior officials and representatives of the federal ministries and provincial governments and representatives of the Chinese Embassy. The two sides agreed that the pace on the implementation of the projects will be monitored to achieve the timelines.