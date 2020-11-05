95 notices sent on GB elections code of conduct violations: CEC

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Shahbaz Khan Wednesday said that 95 notices had been issued to the political parties, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for violating the election code of conduct.

Speaking here at a news conference, the chief election commissioner said this is the third election of GB Assembly and it is unfortunate that the election opportunity was used to give provincial status to GB. Polling for Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 will be held on November 15

He explained that 95 notices had been issued to all political parties for violating the code of conduct out of which 35 notices had been issued to PPP, 23 to PTI and 12 to PML-N. He said the PTI ministers and senators have also reached GB and are violating election laws.

Shahbaz Khan said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also violated the electoral principles. He added if if there is an uproar during the poll process, it should be informed where the rigging took place.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in Senate Sherry Rehman Wednesday questioned on the role of Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan for holding free, fair and transparent elections.

She said the attitude of the Election Commission puts a question mark on the transparency of upcoming elections and its credibility.

“The Election Commission should not act as per wishes and whims of federal government,” she said while reacting on the press conference of CEC of GB.

Sherry Rehman said the Election Commission’s issuance of notice to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on violation of rules is matter of concern as Bilawal is chairman of his party, not a federal minister, or office holder. “Bilawal did not violate any rule or code of conduct,” she insisted.

The PPP leader questioned why the Election Commission did not issue notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his federal ministers who were running the election campaign in GB.

Sherry Rehman said it seems that the government was afraid and in panic with the election campaign of Bilawal in GB.