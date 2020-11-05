1,313 more test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan were recorded at 14,646 on Wednesday as 1,313 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Eighteen corona patients, 16 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and two out of hospitals, died on Tuesday, according to the latest updates issued by the National Command and Operation Centre. No Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.While 117 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.Some 26,565 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 7,880 in Sindh, 10,644 in Punjab, 3,599 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,958 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 540 in Balochistan, 402 in GB and 542 in AJK. Around 316,060 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 337,573 cases were detected so far, including AJK 4,415, Balochistan 16,000, GB 4,306, ICT 20,471, KP 39,889, Punjab 105,197 and Sindh 147,295. About 6,867 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,639 in Sindh. Five patients died in hospital in Sindh and one out of hospital on Tuesday. Some 2,380 have died in Punjab with seven of them dead in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday.

The total deaths in KP are 1,281, one of them died in hospital on Tuesday. There were 224 deaths in ICT with two of them dead in hospital on Tuesday, 152 in Balochistan, 92 in GB and 99 in AJK. One of them died in hospital on Tuesday in AJK. A total of 4,541,392 corona tests were conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 959 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic could spread at large scale in the country if the people would not show seriousness for adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs) in full letter and spirit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would continue its smart lockdown policy during the second wave of Covid-19 without putting additional pressure on the common man.

He said the government wanted that the economic activities should not get affected during the second wave of the pandemic.

He said the death ratio was increasing due to deadly virus all over the world, adding cases of affection of coronavirus were increasing in the country day by day, which was an alarming situation and it could be more dangerous in coming weeks.

Replying to a question, he said despite having limited resources, the government had made arrangements to tackle the coronavirus situation in proper manners but everyone should have to follow precautionary measures to combat it effectively.

He lauded the media that had played pivotal role during the first wave of coronavirus to make aware the people about the deadly virus and hoped that it would again play its due role in this regard.