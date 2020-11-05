Shehryar Afridi forms advisory board on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prominent media & sports personalities have been invited to join the Cultural, Heritage and Sports Advisory Board for Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir. This board has been formed by the Kashmir Committee’s Chairman, Mr. Shehryar Afridi.

The proposed advisory board will be a creative alliance of some of Pakistan's top media personalities from the country's television, cinematic and sporting spheres, and will aim at promoting Pakistan’s cultural richness, both at home and abroad to project a soft image of the country.

Artistes who have been invited to join are Humayun Saeed, Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Atif Aslam, Anwar Maqsood, Shaan Shahid, Ali Azmat, Yousaf Salahuddin, Saira Kazmi, Rahat Fateh Ali, Hadika Kiani, Shehzad Roy, Humaima Malick, Yousaf Salahuddin, Shaniera Akram, Adnan Siddiqui, Bilal Ashraf, Samina Peerzada and Shafqat Amanat Ali.

Film Producers Jerjees Seja, Momina Duraid and Ammara Hikmat have been chosen for the advisory role. Film directors Syed Noor, Nadeem Baig and Bilal Lashari are also on the list.

From sports, Aisam ul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Maria Toorpakai, Wasim Akram, Sana Mir and Karishma Ali have been invited to join and will be notified soon. Ahsan Mashkoor has been notified as the focal person for the advisory board.

In a letter addressed to one of the advisory board members, Mr Shehryar Afridi mentions, "to promote our cultural heritage and preserve our cultural legacy, we have decided to make you part of our advisory board on culture, heritage & sports.”

“Further course of action, roles and responsibilities to be shared with the board before the first meeting which is due to be held mid November,” the letter says.