PML-Q MPAs call on acting governor

LAHORE: PML-Q’s MPAs Dr Mohammad Afzal and Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry and party’s senior vice-president Punjab Ch Salim Baryaar called on acting governor Pervaiz Elahi at the Governor’s House Wednesday.

They exchanged views about political situation including local bodies’ elections. The acting governor said the farmers are the backbone of our economy, they have been forced to come out on roads and raise voice for acceptance of their genuine demands, their demands be accepted to provide them relief.

He said the PML-Q will fully participate in the local bodies’ polls, in this connection party’s general secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha is interviewing people-friendly candidates and all MPAs and office-bearers should continue local polls campaign implementing corona SOPs.