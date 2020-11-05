Walk at UAF

FAISALABAD: A smog awareness walk was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday. The Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences and WWF arranged the walk on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. The walks was led by UAF Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences Director Prof Dr Muhammad Yaseen, who imparted information to the participants about hazards of smog. He said factories are chunking smokes heavily, deteriorating health and environmental situation.