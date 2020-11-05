PTI failed to implement its manifesto, says Gilani

MULTAN: Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Wednesday said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will hold a historic public meeting to celebrate the party's foundation day in Multan on November 30.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of PPP office-bearers of districts and tehsils of south Punjab at Multan Bilawal House, the former premier said the whole PDM leadership is invited to address the public gathering scheduled at Qila Qasim Bagh. He said wheat price should be fixed at Rs 2,000 per 40 kilogram as fixed by the Sindh government. He said consultation with the PDM allied parties have been started for the meeting. Gillani said the south Punjab PPP meeting has decided to hold the party conventions in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur to mobilize workers for Multan public meeting.

The former premier said the PTI has failed to implement its manifesto in the last two years and curbing inflation and hike in the country. The PTI government has made the life of a common man miserable and painful, he said.

The middle class is the worst hit target of the PTI failures. The public servants are crying against inflating price of basic commodities. To a query aimed rumors of cracks in PDM ranks, he said: "The PDM is completely united. The present government can be removed before the split in the PDM”. Gillani stressed the need for developing a new charter of democracy on the patron of CoD signed between the PPP and the PML-N. He said ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif was reluctant to take part in general election but Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto convinced him to take part in elections.

He said PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari also convinced him when he visited Larkana for condolence after BB's assassination. A new CoD needed to strengthen democracy, rule law, constitution and the parliament, he said. The south PPP south Punjab president Syed Ahmed Mehmood, MPA Ali Haider Gillani, south Punjab PPP secretary general Nitasha Doultana, South Punjab PPP coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen, south Punjab PPP vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Tochi Khan, Nasim Laber and others were also present on the occasion.

‘PDM Multan meeting to be referendum against govt’: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) central deputy secretary Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Multan meeting will be a referendum against the government on November 30.

Talking to reporters and the party workers, he said the poor people are suffering more from PTI-led government that coronavirus. He said the JUI-F is fighting for the rights of the common man and the PTI-led government has allegedly failed on all fronts. He said inflation has affected the poor badly. He said the PTI had not fulfilled its campaign promises.

Maulana Amjad Khan said instead of acknowledging their failure, the rulers wanted to divert the attention of the people from the real issues by launching a propaganda campaign against the opposition parties.

He said the FTF laws are a conspiracy against the sovereignty of the country. To a question, he said Gilgit-Baltistan was interfering in the elections. He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to take immediate notice and take practical measures to make elections in Gilgit-Baltistan fair and transparent.