Efforts of welfare organizations to provide warm clothes to needy

KARACHI: Winter is around the corner and in this severe cold weather, many people will not have warm clothes and other necessary goods to deal with the cold weather. In this regard, welfare organizations have made an effort. Become a ray of hope for those shivering in the cold, join hands with charities to collect as many warm clothes, quilts, blankets and shawls as possible, so that they can be delivered to the needy in time.

For registration as volunteers, visit www.milkar.com. Start this charity from today. To donate, contact now Akhuwat Donation Center Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi WhatsApp No. 03064377067 and Chadar Donation Center Rawalpindi WhatsApp No. 0302 5019924 Lahore, 0322 4555676 What could not be done alone is possible together. The Jang and Geo Group are also involved in this good deed. Lets volunteer and bring hope to the helpless who endure the bitter cold. Jo Tanha Nahin Wo Milkar Mumkin Hay.