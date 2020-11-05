Traders hold protest rally against blasphemy

RAWALPINDI: Thousands of traders, civil society members, students, doctors and lawyers protested against blasphemous remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Protesters led by traders’ representatives including Shahid Ghafoor Piracha, Sharjeel Mir, Sh Siddique and others shouted anti-France slogans, raised placards and banners and blocked main Murree Road Wednesday.

They shouted anti-Charlie Hebdo slogans and burnt France flags and demanded boycotting French products. They also burnt an effigy of French President Emmanuel Macron and demanded to sever diplomatic ties with France. All business activities in Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Namak Mandi, Bara Bazaar, Narnkari Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, China Market, College Road, Iqbal Road and Committee Chowk were suspended at the time of protest demonstration. The protesters gathered in front of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) office. They marched towards Committee Chowk where they staged a rally. A large number of students of public and private colleges also participated in the rally. A heavy contingent of police was present all around the city to control law and order situation during the demonstration. The protesters warned Macron that if he doesn’t “control the situation, we are going to a third world war and Europe will be responsible”.

Addressing the protesters, All Pakistan Traders Association (APTA) representatives condemned the French government and president for defending the blasphemy and said it had hurt the feelings of Muslims across the world. They demanded the government to immediately call back the ambassador to France to register its protest.