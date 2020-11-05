close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
November 5, 2020

Affordable power to industries to create jobs: Shibli Faraz

November 5, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the prime minister's announcement for provision of affordable power to industries is another important step towards creating employment opportunities for the people and economic stability.

In a tweet, the minister said the initiative to supply electricity to small and medium enterprises at subsidised rates would help run factories and also benefit the poor workers. Delivering relief to people is a top priority of the government, he said.

