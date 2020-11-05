Kissan Ittehad calls off sit-in

LAHORE: After successful talks with the Punjab government, the Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad announced the end of days long sit-ins on Thokar Niaz Beg here on Wednesday.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Energy Minister Malik Akhtar held talks with representatives of Kissan Ittehad at Committee Room of Energy Department. Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ghuman, CCPO Omar Sheikh and other officers were also present on the occasion. Kissan Ittehad was represented by Central Chairman Chaudhry Anwar, Central President Zulfiqar Awan and others.

Raja Basharat said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken historic steps for the betterment of farmers which had not been done before. "Earlier, farmers were worried about sugarcane crushing and late payments, but our government enacted effective legislation to address such issues," he added. He said that our doors are open for the farmers 24 hours a day and a committee headed by the secretary agriculture had been constituted to look into their legitimate demands and make recommendations after reviewing them. He said that in future the problems of farmers would be solved on priority basis.

Earlier, the chairman of Kisan Ittehad, while announcing the end of the sit-in, said, "We are grateful to the chief minister, law minister and energy minister for listening to us and assuring us that our demands will be met." The rest of the Kisan Ittehad representatives also vetted the announcement to end the sit-in.

Earlier, hundreds of agitating farmers belonging to two bodies on Wednesday besieged the provincial capital to press for accepting their demands. Separately led by Chaudhry Anwar, president of Kissan Ittehad, and Shaukat Ali Chaddhar, president of Kissan Board Pakistan, the protesters blocked the city's entry and exit points and managed to reach in front of the Punjab Assembly. Later, after holding successful talks with the government, the Kissan Ittehad postponed its protest till November 10.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said the demands of the Kissan Ittehad would be presented to the Punjab chief minister in the form of recommendations. He assured releasing some 160 farmers detained during the demonstration.

On Wednesday morning, clashes between the police and the farmers started at Thokar Niaz Baig. The farmers alleged that the police used water mixed with chemicals and resorted to teargas shelling. In retaliation, they pelted stones which allegedly resulted in injuries to a few persons and damage to several vehicles. The demonstration led to disruption in traffic on various roads, resulting in long queues as the farmers tried to move towards The Mall.

Earlier, the agitating farmers from different districts continued their sit-in at Thokar Niaz Baig for the second day in support of their demands. The growers belonging to the Kissan Board Pakistan reached the city. The direct benefit of their protest went to the organisers of the ongoing demonstration of the PKI. A large contingent of police stopped the fleeing protesters in Allama Iqbal Town and tried to negotiate with them but failed. Meanwhile, some protesters managed to dodge the police and reached The Mall, but a heavy contingent of police already deployed there started arresting the farmers.

Later, at the invitation of the government, a delegation led by Kissan Ittehad President Chaudhry Anwar held talks with Law Minister Raja Basharat and the Energy minister. Basharat assured that the PKI demands would be presented to the Punjab CM. The law minister assured the leaders of the farmers that orders have been issued for immediate release of the arrested farmers. The PKI demonstrators called off their protest on the assurance that their demands would be accepted.

“We have postponed our protest till November 10 and if the demands are not met, we will reach Islamabad on November 10 as part of our next move," said Chaudhry Anwar. The protesters belonging to the KBP also called off their protest and held negotiations with officials at the Agriculture House. This delegation is also scheduled to hold talks with Basharat at 10am today (Thursday).