Pay & Pension Commission assigned gigantic task

ISLAMABAD: The new chairperson of The Pay and Pension Commission has been assigned the hugely-ambitious task of virtually overhauling the entire existing pay and pensions system of the country.

Retired federal secretary Nargis Sethi is the new chairperson of the commission who has been given this huge task. She was appointed following the resignation of Wajid Rana, former secretary and member of the FPSC. Rana had resigned as chairman in July this year after he was not satisfied with the handling of the commission by the government and its undue interference.

Unlike in the past, the present commission has been assigned a detailedstudy to overhaul the pay scales and remove distortions created by special raises given from time to time to special classes within the government services. Such are the distortions today that a federal secretary draws less salary than his junior serving as provincial secretary in at least two provinces -- Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Employees of the Supreme Court as well as high courts are also treated like VVIPs as their salaries are almost three times higher than the salaries of ordinary government servants. Departments like NAB, FIA, FBR and some selected groups of officers in the provinces, have also been given hefty raises ignoring others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan assigned the Pay and Pension Commission study to examine the entire basic pay scale system and to remove distortions in salaries of different government servants for uniformity and the streamlining of the existing classification from BPS 1-22.

The Commission has also been assigned the task of overhauling the pension scheme by evaluating alternate systems of pensions, such as defined contributions and the setting up of pension funds in the light of international best practices.

According to the Terms of Reference as approved by the prime minister, the Commission in terms of pay and allowances is tasked to:

a) Study the adequacy of existing Basic Pay Scale System and to evaluate the current salaries of government employees throughout the federation including the provincial governments and recommend measures for the streamlining of existing classification from BPS 1-22.

b) Study the separation of existing Basic Pay Scales for specialised departments/ occupations/ cadres.

c) Review of special scales such as Management Grades, Management Position Scales (MP Scales), Special Professional Pay Scales (SPPS), Project Pay Scales etc. and propose measures for uniformity and improvement.

d) Review of admissible regular allowances, Special incentives and all other allowances with a view to highlight prevalent distortions and recommend corrective measures.

e) Review of existing perks and facilities and make recommendations, including possibility of their monetization.

Regarding pensions, the Commission has been assigned the task of: reviewing the pension system of the government: a) highlight existing distortions and anomalies in the pension scheme and recommend remedial measures. Verify the sustainability of the current model after critically evaluating future liabilities through an actuarial study. b) evaluate alternative systems of pensions like defined contributions and setting up of pension funds in light of international best practices and recommend a system with clear timelines that is more efficient and sustainable, considering the available resources.

Additionally, the Commission has been told to review the existing incentive regime (honorarium and special awards) and recommend improvements in it; evaluate and recommend legislative measures to protect and streamline the pay, pension and allowances regime for government employees.

The scope of work of the Commission will include federal and provincial civil servants, other government servants, civilians paid from defence estimates, all armed forces/ civil armed forces personnel and holders of posts in the Management Scales and employees of such public sector corporations/ autonomous/ semi-autonomous bodies, other than banks and DFIs, which have adopted the scheme of Basic Pay Scales in toto.

According to the notification, employees of public sector corporations, autonomous/ semi-autonomous bodies who are regulated under the pay scales prescribed by these organisations and the employees governed under the Industrial Relations Ordinance 1969 or those whose financial terms of service are settled through Collective Bargaining Agents, are excluded from the scope of work of the Pay and Pension Commission.