RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the headquarters of the Rawalpindi Corps on Wednesday.

The COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevalent situation along the LoC and operational preparedness of the formations. He said the Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure protection and security of people along the LoC.Â

The COAS appreciated the resilience of Kashmiri population, who are being deliberately targeted by the Indian Army on both sides of the LoC. The COAS was also briefed on the development work being undertaken in the Rawalpindi Cantonment. General Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over the progress and appreciated the civil administration in this regard.