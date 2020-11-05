Hafiz Shaikh, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah discuss wheat support price

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh held a virtual meeting with the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to discuss an optimum support price for the wheat crop during FY-2020-21. The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, Secretary Finance and Secretary NFS&R also participated in the meeting.

The adviser finance exchanged views with the chief minister Sindh for a reasonable wheat support price across Pakistan. During the meeting, Shaikh stressed the need for agreeing upon a well-coordinated support price to strike a balance between producers and consumers and ensure maximum productivity during the FY 2020-21. He concluded that there is a need to look at a holistic picture for determining a minimum support price for the wheat crop, keeping in view its financial implications in the long run.