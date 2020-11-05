Hafiz Shaikh, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah discuss wheat support price

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh held a virtual meeting with the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to discuss an optimum support price for the wheat crop during FY-2020-21. The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, Secretary Finance and Secretary NFS&R also participated in the meeting.
The adviser finance exchanged views with the chief minister Sindh for a reasonable wheat support price across Pakistan. During the meeting, Shaikh stressed the need for agreeing upon a well-coordinated support price to strike a balance between producers and consumers and ensure maximum productivity during the FY 2020-21. He concluded that there is a need to look at a holistic picture for determining a minimum support price for the wheat crop, keeping in view its financial implications in the long run.